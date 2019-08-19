What this means is that, all customers stand to get up to 30% discount on all items bought from Melcom shops across the country.

Even better, there are also lots of products to be won by customers, including television sets, fridges and motorcycles.

How do you win all these?

Customers get a scratch card for every GHc100 spent at any Melcom shop nationwide. Just follow the instructions and win big prizes!

The scratch and win promotion starts from July 1 to 31 August, with the top prizes being 30 Renault cars up for grabs. 20 of the Renault cars have already been won with 10 more cars still up for the take.

So far over 150 customers have won amazing prizes including the 20 Renault cars, home appliances, mobile phones, and motorbikes.

“I just couldn’t believe it when I was called and informed that I had won a car. I was so surprised and happy,” Pearl Nyakoa Mingle, one of the 12 winners of the Renault Kwid, the ultimate prize for the Melcom scratch and win promo said during the third draw.

Director of Communications at Melcom Ghana, Godwin Avernorgbor, has also explained that the promo does not only form part of the company’s corporate social responsibility but is also a way to show appreciation to its loyal customers.

“This promotion is to say thank you to Ghanaians for their support. It’s not easy doing business in a market place like this, where there is so much competition. So for Melcom to have survived and grown to this height from one year to thirty years and still growing, it’s because Ghanaians have supported and they must give back to society,” he said.

To enter the draw, customers must purchase ¢100 or more from any Melcom outlet. This will entitle them to a special scratch card with a secret pin, to be texted to the shortcode 1788. This will enter them into the draw to win.

Prizes up for grabs include 30 brand new Renault Kwid Authentique 5 seater, 30 Nasco AC Split, 30 Lenovo Laptops, and Akai Chest freezers.

The promotion is under the patronage of National Lottery Authority (NLA). All workers of Melcom and NLA are exempted from this promotion to ensure fairness.

Melcom 30@30 Promo – scratch am, win am!

Melcom, where Ghana shops!