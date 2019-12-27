The payments will start after months of validation by customers across the different branches of the company in Ghana.

Menzgold announced that the payments will be made strictly following a “reverse mechanism”, which implies from the last day (month) of our business operations to the very first day when our business commenced.

In a statement signed by its Communication Director, Nii Amarteifio, the company said: "Payments start on Friday, 27th December 2019 with funds at hand now, as we proceed to go recover the debt owed Menzgold overseas, especially in Dubai and Europe to come reinforce as payments sessions continue."

"As of today, Menzgold assets remain frozen; implying that we cannot access any of our offices nationwide, credit or debit any bank account in Ghana. In view of these constraints, our lawyers shall agree with claimants upon invitation, as to where and how to legally receive payment."

Embattled CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah

"Claims shall be settled in full and shall be subject to an invitation from our legal team; Kwame Akuffo & Co. Unlimited, strictly following the below indicated scheduled hierarchical order, all to be settled within 36 months starting from December 2019."

But the Vice-Chairman of the Coalition of Menzgold Customers Isaac Nyarko in an interview said even though payment schedule is beginning today, they are unaware of where they should go for their money.

“We’ve not received any official communication as to where customers should go and take their money and as to the exact time and the number of people they intend paying. We believe this whole thing is deceit and not really anything to be able to really measure as to who has collected his or her money.”