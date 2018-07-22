Midland saga: woman deserves more beatings- Akua Donkor

news

Patience Osafo, the woman who was assaulted at the Midland Savings and Loans Limited deserves more beatings, Madam Akua Donkor, founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, has said.

Without backing her claims with evidence, she said the woman is a thief who was being used by criminals to spy on the financial institution.

In a viral audio, she admitted not knowing both the police officer at the centre of the assault, Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor aka Skalla and the woman but insisted the woman is a thief.

The police man has been arrested by Akua Donkor has vowed to bail him hopefully on Monday.

She said: “When things are going on and you don’t know, be open to learn. Women lately negotiate with armed robbers and pull stunts on banks.

"She said she was withdrawing money, how much money was she taking so much so that she had to spend a week at the bank? It’s obvious she was sent by robbers, it’s what they do.

"Some women fake pregnancy and labour by putting clothes on their tummies to trick drivers by the roadside and get their accomplices to rob them when they pick them."

She continued: “The beatings they gave her were not enough, they should have beaten her even more because she is a thief. That’s what the ladies do now and I have evidence to back it.

"I don’t know either of the two people; the policeman nor the woman but I’m telling you the facts on the ground. They plan, get to the targeted location, wait till there are just a few persons and then they execute their plans."

“I will even go and bail him if he is sacked. I want to know which court the IGP intends to take him to, I will go there personally, surrender the evidence I have and fully support the policeman”.