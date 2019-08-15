According to the NDC MPs in a petition signed by the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, and the Ranking Member of Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and handed over to the U.S. Embassy in Accra on Wednesday, 14 August 2019, the Minority said it is seeking to "trigger investigations under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of the United States of America especially after a clearer picture is now emerging that the Akufo-Addo Government stands complicit with top functionaries and cronies neck-deep in the putrescent sleaze."

It said: "The Akufo-Addo government, therefore, cannot be trusted to conduct thorough and independent investigations into this scandal of monumental proportions".

The petition added: "Besides, the Minority, like most Ghanaians, has grown sceptical about so-called investigations by the Akufo-Addo administration since a countless number of these investigations only end up clearing appointees. The reports are never published and the real culprits are never identified and punished.

"Furthermore, the Minority is of the firm conviction that every possible option must remain on the table in our collective sacred duty to protect a strategic national interest, the Electricity Company of Ghana, from being balkanised by a marauding greedy cabal in questionable arrangements.

"We are additionally fortified by the knowledge that United States authorities would not adopt a nonchalant attitude and allow millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars under the signed Compact II of the Millennium Challenge Account to be recklessly misapplied and squandered."

The government through the Informational Ministry said it suspended its concession agreement with PDS.

The decision was taken after some fundamental and material breaches were detected on the part of PDS.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said some breaches in PDS' obligation in the provision of Payment Securities were detected.

But after a week after suspending their license, the government handed back power distribution management to PDS.