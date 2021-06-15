Morals of Ghanaian women are being corrupted by telenovelas - Alban Bagbin

According to the Speaker, this should be a concern for all stakeholders else it will get to a point where men won’t be able to recognize their wives.

According to him such telenovelas being shown on networks in the country are not only corrupting women to the point their husbands no longer recognize them but destroying the country’s culture too.

Speaking as a special guest at the launch of a book of former first deputy speaker Ken Dzirasah titled Defining Moments, a Trip from the village to Parliament and Beyond, Mr. Bagbin charged the nation to take to reading to preserve the country’s identity.

Pulse Ghana

“The telenovelas of today on our television sets are figments of imaginations, from the cultures they originated from which have developed into storylines. Very often they have no bearings on our culture.