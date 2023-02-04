ADVERTISEMENT
MP Ablakwa kicks court writ on the ground upon service by bailiff

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In the latest brouhaha between Reverend Kusi Boateng, Secretary to the National Cathedral Board of Trustees after he secured a 10-day restraining order from the High Court in Accra against the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Ablakwa
Ablakwa

Hours later a surfaced video online shows North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa kicking away the writ filed against him by the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev Kusi Boateng.

The order seeks to restrain him from making further public disclosures of the private information, documents, correspondence, communication, and property belonging to the Applicant; and for such further order or orders as the Court deems fit.

The North Tongu legislator was seen kicking away the document from his vehicle after the bailiff dropped to the ground.

He was served by a bailiff on Friday, February 3, 2023, on the premises of Metro Television after appearing on their morning show, Good Morning Ghana.

Responding to the matter, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Committee said he has instructed his lawyers to take the necessary action on the case.

Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
