It is still unclear why the MP was arrested by the police. However, he was arrested after he claimed that he was attacked by some unidentified armed men.

Vanderpuye alleged that he was attacked by persons believed to be members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Modak hotel at Korleworkor, a town in the constituency.

The MP has since been released. He insists he will win this election.

“I have always maintained that I was going to win this election. I had no doubt in my mind that I was going to win. My only regret was that the turnout was low. I was expecting a huge turnout because in this constituency, the higher turnout the better the outcomes. But the huge presence of the security officers affected the turnout that is why the margin of victory was low”, he said after the release.

“The presence of security officers intimated the people. It was the same thing during the registration. Who wants to come and vote and die? Look at the people who have been shot for celebrating the victory of Nii Lante Vanderpuye. I have said that I do not what to win this election over a spill of blood. I have maintained peace all this while and it is unfortunate that these animals in human clothing have taken us to this level. I feel really bad,” he added.

Media reports suggest that the Vanderpuye went to the Ododiodoo collation centre. The MP said some unidentified men started shooting at him and his men immediately they showed up at the place.

He told Accra-based Citi FM that “I saw a report that I have not been visible during the collation of the results. So I told my people that we have won, so we should go to the City Enginers collation centre. As soon as we got there, we saw some men, and they started shooting. As soon as we saw that, we went back into the hotel.”

Meanwhile, the District Police Commander has refused to comment on the matter.