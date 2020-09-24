The two New Patriotic Party (NPP) members engaged in fisticuffs during a workshop for Regional executives and Parliamentary Candidates at the Kingston Hotel in Takoradi.

Mr. Duker also had his middle finger bandaged after it was reportedly bitten by Mr. Bissue during the brawl.

Explaining his side of the story, the MP said the fight started when Mr. Bissue decided to attack him at the meeting.

“So at the meeting, I made the same complaint that there is an independent candidate in Tarkwa who is being supported by some regional executives so we should trash the issue here. After my presentation, I went to sit down,” he told the Daily Guide.

Charles Bissue with a bloodied eye

“But before the meeting came to an end, Lord Commey asked Bissue to react to the issue I raised in three minutes. Bissue went for the microphone and said I used to be his friend but I visited him at his office one day and told him that he should not believe the President and allow people to do galamsey or illegal mining.

“Those present were all surprised at the comment from Mr Bissue because he was pitting him against the President and so Lord Commey went for the microphone and said ‘this is not the issue we want you to discuss’."

He further alleged that Mr. Bissue came at him and threw the first blow, after which he had to defend himself by also retaliating.

Tarkwa-Nsuem MP, George Mireku Duker, with bandage on his bitten finger

“He was coming to me as he shouted, ‘I will beat you!’ So my chairman was even asking me to get up because Bissue was coming to me. Lo and behold! Bissue came to me and threw a blow at me and in defence I also threw one at him but my finger went into his mouth and he chewed it.

“I had a deep cut at the middle finger of my right hand. I later went to the Jemimah Hospital for some treatment,” Mr. Duker added.