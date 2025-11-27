Minority blasts Justice Brew Plange for ‘Irresponsible’ Kpandai election judgment

The minority in Parliament has voiced strong criticism against Justice Emmanuel Brew Plange of the Tamale High Court, accusing him of judicial overreach in his handling of the Kpandai election petition.

On Monday, November 24, 2025, Justice Brew Plange nullified the parliamentary election results for the Kpandai constituency, which were held on December 7, 2024, directing the Electoral Commission to conduct a rerun within 30 days.

The petition was filed by Daniel Nsala Wakpal, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, who challenged the election on grounds of significant procedural irregularities.

He pointed to discrepancies in Form 8A (the "pink sheet"), highlighting irregularities in 41 of the 152 polling stations, which he argued violated Regulations 39 and 43 of CI 127 (Public Elections Regulations).

The court ruled that these procedural breaches substantially undermined the integrity of the election, necessitating a full rerun across the constituency.

In response, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin told journalists on Wednesday, November 26, that the caucus would challenge any attempt to prematurely remove the sitting MP, Matthew Nyindam, before all legal processes are concluded.

Afenyo-Markin said as quoted by Citi News,

The judgement can only be described as breathtaking in its reach and alarming in its implications. Justice Emmanuel Brew Plange has ordered a complete rerun of the Kpandai parliamentary election. This is not a routine judicial intervention; it is deeply troubling.

For a judge to void an entire constituency’s election without first preparing and publishing a comprehensive, reasoned judgement is not only irregular—it is judicial irresponsibility of the highest order.

While the court’s ruling reflects the need to uphold electoral integrity, the minority’s concerns highlight the importance of transparent, well-reasoned judicial decisions that do not inadvertently undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.

As the rerun unfolds, all stakeholders including the Electoral Commission, political parties, and the judiciary—face the challenge of ensuring the process is conducted fairly, transparently, and without controversy.

How this situation is managed will set a critical precedent for future electoral disputes in Ghana, reinforcing the principles of justice, accountability, and democratic governance.