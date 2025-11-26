Top 10 Richest Countries in Africa - 2025 Rankings

Africa’s economic landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by sustained growth, expanding digital economies, and increasing investment in infrastructure and industry. Despite global economic uncertainties, the continent continues to demonstrate resilience and potential, with several countries emerging as regional and global economic forces.

According to World Population Review, Africa’s collective GDP highlights a diverse economic ecosystem shaped by natural resources, agriculture, manufacturing, and a rapidly growing technology sector. Understanding the continent’s strongest economies helps illustrate how Africa is positioning itself for a more influential role in the global marketplace.

Africa’s long-term outlook remains highly promising. The continent’s economy is projected to reach $29 trillion by 2050, supported by strong demographics, an expanding workforce, and accelerated digital transformation.

With 20 million new job seekers entering the sub-Saharan labour market every year, Africa is home to the world’s youngest population, an advantage that, if harnessed through education and innovation, could fuel unprecedented economic expansion.

Digital adoption is also growing at an exceptional pace, with more than 90,000 people gaining internet access for the first time each day, creating fertile ground for emerging sectors such as fintech, e-commerce, mobile banking, and artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Africa’s rich natural resources, from oil and gas to gold, cocoa, and cobalt, continue to form a foundation for economic development, supported by enhanced trade networks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Against this backdrop, the continent’s top ten richest countries in 2025 reveal both the diversity and the immense potential of African economies. Each country contributes uniquely to the continent’s growth story, driven by a mix of natural endowments, policy reforms, industrial expansion, and technological advancements.

Here are the top 10 richest countries in Africa 2025

10. Ghana

Ghana Cocoa Beans

Ghana completes the top ten with a GDP of $88.33 billion, representing 3.1% of the continent’s economic output. Ghana’s economy is well balanced, driven by gold mining, cocoa production, oil extraction, and a fast-growing services sector.

9. Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast ranks ninth with a GDP of $94.48 billion, or 3.32% of Africa’s total GDP. As one of West Africa’s most stable and rapidly growing economies, Ivory Coast relies heavily on agricultural exports, particularly cocoa, coffee, rubber, and palm oil.The country remains the world’s largest cocoa producer, underpinning its manufacturing and processing industries. Abidjan continues to develop into a major economic hub, supported by modern infrastructure and strong private-sector participation.

8. Angola

Angola follows in eighth place with a GDP of $113.34 billion, accounting for 3.98% of Africa’s GDP. The country remains heavily dependent on petroleum, which contributes the majority of government revenue and exports. However, recent reforms aim to reduce this dependence by investing in agriculture, fisheries, diamonds, and tourism. Angola’s expanding infrastructure and anti-corruption initiatives are gradually improving its business environment, attracting renewed investor interest.

7. Ethiopia

Potato farmer Askale has been able to increase her yield and support her family, with support from the Agriculture Growth Project. ©Vikas Choudhary/World Bank

Ethiopia ranks seventh with a GDP of $117.46 billion, making up 4.13% of Africa’s total GDP. Over the past decade, Ethiopia has recorded some of the fastest growth rates in the world, driven by agriculture, manufacturing, and massive public investments in infrastructure such as roads, energy, and industrial parks. While the country has faced political tensions and economic adjustments, its large population and industrial ambitions position it as a key growth engine in East Africa.

6. Kenya

In sixth place is Kenya, East Africa’s economic powerhouse, with a GDP of $131.67 billion, or 4.62% of Africa’s total. Nairobi’s status as a regional financial and technology hub has helped position Kenya as a global leader in mobile banking and fintech innovation. Agriculture remains the backbone of the economy, while the services sector—including tourism, transportation, and ICT—continues to expand rapidly. Strong entrepreneurial activity, a growing middle class, and extensive digital adoption make Kenya one of the most dynamic economies on the continent.

5. Morocco

Morocco places fifth with a GDP of $165.84 billion, representing 5.82% of the continent’s economic output. The country has built a remarkably diversified economy, supported by agriculture, phosphate mining, tourism, automotive manufacturing, and renewable energy. Morocco’s strong trade ties with Europe and strategic investments in green energy, including one of the world’s largest solar plants, have strengthened its reputation as a modern, forward-looking economy. Its expanding industrial zones continue to attract global investors in automotive and aerospace manufacturing.

4. Nigeria

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation with more than 200 million people, stands in fourth place with a GDP of $188.27 billion, contributing 6.61% to Africa’s economy. Although the country has significant oil reserves, its economy is far more diverse than often perceived. Agriculture employs millions and provides essential export revenue, while telecommunications, financial services, entertainment, and technology are becoming major drivers of economic activity. Nigeria’s youthful population and booming entrepreneurial scene position it as one of Africa’s most promising emerging markets, despite persistent challenges such as inflation and currency pressures.

3. Algeria

Algeria ranks third with a GDP of $268.88 billion, accounting for 9.44% of Africa’s total GDP. The country’s economy is heavily dependent on hydrocarbons, possessing Africa’s largest natural gas reserves and ranking among the world’s key exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). While petroleum dominates government revenue and exports, Algeria is steadily investing in diversification initiatives focused on agriculture, mining, renewables, and industrial development. Major state-led infrastructure projects continue to reshape the economy for long-term stability.

2. Egypt

Egypt follows as the second-richest nation with a GDP of $347.34 billion, or 12.2% of the continent’s total. Its economy is balanced and dynamic, buoyed by tourism, agriculture, natural gas production, and a rapidly expanding information and communications technology (ICT) sector. Egypt’s strategic location connecting Africa, the Middle East, and Europe gives it unique trade advantages. With over 100 million people, it also benefits from a large domestic consumer market, which continues to fuel infrastructure development, entrepreneurship, and foreign investment.

1. South Africa

South Africa leads the continent with a GDP of $410.34 billion, representing 14.41% of Africa’s total economic output. Its strength lies in a highly diversified economy that spans mining, manufacturing, financial services, telecommunications, and tourism. With sophisticated infrastructure and a strong financial market, South Africa continues to serve as a hub for innovation, investment, and international business. Johannesburg and Cape Town anchor the country’s position as a global gateway, even as the nation navigates challenges such as energy instability and political shifts.