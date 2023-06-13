MPEC, ASCIR and Steminist foundation launch BiM-NECS Forum in Accra

The overall goal of the BiM-NECS Forum is to contribute to the ongoing national and international debate about the importance of media and information for natural resources management, proper environmental protection, and climate change mitigation and adaptation as well as the contribution of science in the entire processes.

According to the organisers of the forum, the media has a vital role to play in safeguarding the environment by investigating and reporting on bad practices such as illegal mining of mineral resources, deforestation, and bush burning among others that are responsible for destroying the natural environment and causing climate change among other things.

"Our three organizations believe that instituting the BiM-NECS Forum will provide the platform to leverage the media and research to contribute to the ongoing national and international debate about the importance of media and information for natural resources management, proper environmental protection, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and the role of science.

"It will further establish a unique and regular space for reviewing media performance on natural resources, environment protection, climate change and science coverage and reportage as well as addressing common issues that go beyond the responsibilities of any single media organisation," the organisers said.

According to MPEC, research it conducted showed that media reportage on environment-related issues is woefully low compared to other sectors, and there is a need for a paradigm shift to create sufficient public awareness about bad environmental practices and their negative impact on humanity and future generations.

Professor Chris Gordon, an environmental scientist with the University of Ghana, who was the guest speaker bemoaned the media's apparent shift of priority to politics, entertainment sports and other issues to the neglect of environmental ones. He called for proactive environmental journalism rather than a reactive one if the war against environmental degradation is to be won.

Also speaking at the event, Nana Yaw Reuben of the Ghana Agricultural and Rural Development Journalists Association (GARDJA) lamented how climate change, which is a result of destruction caused to the environment through unregulated human activities is affecting agriculture in Ghana, with farming seasons becoming unpredictable, making it difficult for farmers to plan and cultivate their crops.

He entreated the government to invest in serious campaigns and initiatives toward the protection of the environment.

The Executive Director of MPEC, Ama Kudom-Agyemang urged journalists to deliberately take advantage of platforms such as the BiM-NECS and others that provide insights about the environment, science and data to enhance their reportage because it is knowledge intensive.