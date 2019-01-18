Brother of the deceased, Ibrahim Kamal said the family is awaiting an autopsy report from the police and are arranging to prepare for the burial at the Madina cemetery.

In an interview on Accra-based Adom FM, Ibrahim Kamal said the burial will take place at 10:00 am Friday.

Two unknown men allegedly shot the associate of the private investigative firm, Tiger Eye PI, while he was driving near the Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Madina Estate, in the Greater Accra region.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy and will be buried today.

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also asked the Police to immediately work to arrest the killers.

He said he expects the police "to bring to book as soon as possible, the perpetrators of this heinous crime."