He said he has observed that some unknown persons usually tail his car and follow him anytime he steps out.

The preacher, who is founder of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries International, said he therefore needs a gun to protect himself.

According to him, he has already requested for a weapon but he is yet to be granted the permission to own one.

“I don’t have gun, I need gun. I started requesting for gun for a long period but they don’t want to give me. They have to give me a gun. I have to protect myself,” Owusu Bempah told Accra-based Oman FM.

He added that he has also been receiving threat messages from some unknown persons on his mobile phone.

This, he said, is another reason why he seriously needs to protect himself, adding that his life is in danger.

“I sometimes get threat messages on my phone. People are now threating me so I have to protect myself,” the controversial pastor stated.

Owusu Bempah was recently in the news after he allegedly attacked some staff of Accra-based Radio XYZ.

He is reported to have stormed the radio station with four gun-wielding men to manhandle some of the staff.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has already invited the man of God over the incident.