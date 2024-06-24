NaBCo trainees pursue Bawumia over unpaid allowances

In a statement issued on Monday, June 24, 2024, the Coalition expressed their disappointment and frustration over Dr. Bawumia's silence on his promise, which has persisted for several weeks.

On June 2, 2024, Dr. Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), assured former NaBCo trainees during his campaign tour in the Volta Region that their 9-month arrears would be paid.

However, weeks have passed with no action, leaving the trainees in a state of disillusionment and financial hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trainees are calling for the Vice President to fulfill his promise and release the outstanding arrears without further delay.

Pulse Ghana

They stressed that the negligence in addressing their payment is a disservice to their dedication and hard work.

The trainees emphasised the need for immediate action, stating that words alone are insufficient.

Previously, Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC) and Deputy Chairperson of Dr. Bawumia's Campaign Team, appealed to the government to promptly pay the arrears owed to NaBCo members.

ADVERTISEMENT