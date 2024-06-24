ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NaBCo trainees pursue Bawumia over unpaid allowances

Kojo Emmanuel

The Coalition of Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) trainees has urged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to expedite the release of their outstanding allowances.

NABCO recruits
NABCO recruits

Despite the completion of the programme, NaBCo trainees have been chasing the government for arrears spanning several months.

Recommended articles

In a statement issued on Monday, June 24, 2024, the Coalition expressed their disappointment and frustration over Dr. Bawumia's silence on his promise, which has persisted for several weeks.

On June 2, 2024, Dr. Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), assured former NaBCo trainees during his campaign tour in the Volta Region that their 9-month arrears would be paid.

However, weeks have passed with no action, leaving the trainees in a state of disillusionment and financial hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trainees are calling for the Vice President to fulfill his promise and release the outstanding arrears without further delay.

Nabco
Nabco Pulse Ghana

They stressed that the negligence in addressing their payment is a disservice to their dedication and hard work.

The trainees emphasised the need for immediate action, stating that words alone are insufficient.

Previously, Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC) and Deputy Chairperson of Dr. Bawumia's Campaign Team, appealed to the government to promptly pay the arrears owed to NaBCo members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akomea highlighted the embarrassment caused by the situation and labeled it a significant stigma that must be resolved immediately.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ablakwa-led protest against SSNIT Hotels sale to proceed tomorrow

Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Court rejects Chief Inspector's promotion lawsuit against IGP

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Fiifi Kwetey

Acheampong's Rock City Hotel made a loss and can't manage SSNIT hotels — Ablakwa

Hands Off Our Hotels protest

Video shows 'Hands Off Our Hotels' protesters throwing stones at the police