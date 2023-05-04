Nana Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency

Dr. Twerefour is a medical practitioner with over ten years of experience and a Public Health Specialist.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the Medical Superintendent of Anyaa Polyclinic and has also held various roles at Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region.

He has also served as an external consultant to the National Health Insurance Authority and has worked as a resident medical and COVID-19 support doctor at GHACEM and other corporate institutions.

Dr. Yaw Twerefour obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine at First Moscow State Medical Academy.

He also holds Certificates in Occupational Health Safety ( Nebosh International, United Kingdom) and Global Health Project Management and Leadership Management from the University of Washington in the United States.

Locally, Dr. Twerefour pursued postgraduate certificate courses in Health Administration and Management (HAM), Monitoring, and Evaluation, both at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration(GIMPA), Accra. Dr. Twerefour holds a Master in Public Health (MPH).

He is a member of the Ghana Medical Association and the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.

Dr. Twerefour has co-authored two Medical Publications in the Lancet Medical Journal and the Asian Journal of Research in Infectious Diseases.

His appointment awaits the advice of the Governing Board of the Agency, in consultation with the Public Services Commission, a letter signed by the Secretary to the President indicates.