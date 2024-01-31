ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Nana Addo is burying Ghana in debt — American economist Prof Hanke

Emmanuel Tornyi

American economist and professor of applied economics at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, has criticized Economist Professor Steve Hanke has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing him of intentionally leading Ghana into a debt crisis.

Steve Hanke and Nana Addo
Steve Hanke and Nana Addo

In an X post, he said Ghana is wallowing in debt due to deliberate actions taken by the President.

Recommended articles

Despite a GH¢14.2 billion reduction in public debt from June to September 2023, the country's total debt remains high at GH¢567.3 billion ($51.0 billion), constituting 66.4% of GDP.

The fluctuation is attributed to minor currency gains and a pause in international borrowing.

The November 2023 Summary of Economic and Financial Data reported the revised debt at GH¢581.5 billion in June, rising to GH¢584.4 billion ($53.0 billion) by August 2023.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NPP flag

NPP Primaries: Results so far

ACP Dr Agordzor

Coup plot: High Court finds ACP Agordzo not guilty, acquits him and 2 others

Chairman Wontumi with Asantehene

Manhyia has not rescinded the summons issued to Chairman Wontumi — Report

GJA declares media blackout on Hawa Koomson over assault on journalist

GJA declares media blackout on Hawa Koomson over assault on journalist