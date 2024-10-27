National Security Ministry responds to Reuters’ report on militant activity in Ghana

According to the Reuters report, Ghanaian authorities appeared to be “largely turning a blind eye to insurgents crossing from neighbouring Burkina Faso to obtain food, fuel, and even explosives, as well as receiving medical treatment in local hospitals.” The Ministry, however, firmly denied these allegations, describing them as “entirely unfounded, misleading and rather curious.”

The Ministry pointed out that the Reuters article was based on a discredited publication by the Netherlands Institute of International Relations (Clingendael), which allegedly suggested that Ghana’s lack of terrorist attacks was due to a “non-aggression understanding” with militant groups, allowing for supply lines and places of rest. “The Ministry categorically refutes these claims,” a spokesperson stated, adding that this notion of passive alignment with militants was “nothing but an unwarranted slur on Ghana.”

In August 2024, the Ministry reportedly held a series of meetings with Clingendael researchers and their local partners to address inaccuracies in Clingendael’s draft report. During this meeting, it was agreed that the Ministry would submit a paper correcting misrepresentations of Ghana’s security stance, which would then be reflected in the final report. “The Ministry duly submitted this response paper, clarifying Ghana’s counter-terrorism position and refuting the unsubstantiated claims about any passive alignment with militant activities,” officials confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry went on to emphasise the rigorous counter-terrorism measures Ghana has in place, particularly along the northern border. These efforts have garnered international commendation for Ghana’s government due to its investments in border security and its proactive stance against terrorism. The Ministry asserted, “Our security forces are actively engaged in counter-terrorism efforts, with a firm commitment to protecting citizens and maintaining regional stability. There is no ‘non-aggression policy’ or tacit agreement with militant groups.”

Expressing disappointment at the suggestion that Ghana might “passively facilitate extremist activities,” the Ministry asserted that such claims undermine the vigilance of security personnel and the substantial investments made by the government to secure the northern frontier. They highlighted that “any suggestion that Ghana ‘passively’ facilitates extremist activities or is permissive towards threats is not only incorrect but undermines the vigilance of our dedicated security personnel.”

Through its security and intelligence agencies, the Ghanaian government continues to implement measures aimed at preventing cross-border militant movements and has achieved notable success in preventing terrorist infiltration. Ghana remains committed to collaborating with neighbouring countries to strengthen intelligence sharing and coordination to address regional security threats.

The Ministry concluded by urging both the public and the international community to disregard the Reuters report, reiterating the government’s commitment to national security and regional stability. “The Ghana Government will remain steadfast and not relent on its responsibility to uphold national security and safeguard the safety and wellbeing of its citizens,” the Ministry affirmed, “and we shall continue to do so without compromising on the wider regional counter-terrorism efforts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of National Security’s response follows the publication of the Reuters article, which alleged that Islamist militants were using northern Ghana as a logistical and medical base for insurgent activities. According to the article, militants were crossing over from Burkina Faso to secure essential supplies such as food, fuel, explosives, and medical treatment in local facilities, with Ghanaian authorities allegedly making minimal efforts to intervene.

The Reuters report largely drew on a publication by Clingendael, which had previously stirred controversy. The Ministry of National Security engaged with Clingendael researchers in August 2024, identifying numerous inaccuracies in a draft version and providing a detailed response to correct misrepresentations of Ghana’s security stance. Despite this, Clingendael’s final report still suggested that Ghana’s lack of terrorist attacks might be due to a “non-aggression” understanding with militants, allowing them access to resources and rest areas. Ghanaian authorities have rejected this portrayal, asserting that it mischaracterises their security policies as permissive towards extremist activity.