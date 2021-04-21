RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NCA begins process to shut down 49 television stations

Emmanuel Ayamga

The National Communications Authority (NCA) says it has identified 49 television stations that are operating without valid licences.

The Authority said it has, therefore, began processes to shut down all the television channels operating without authorisation.

These include Thunder TV, Power TV, Maranatha TV, Kiss TV, Ice1 TV, Ezra TV, Virgin TV, Iron TV and Royal Star TV.

Others are Asempa TV, Obour TV, TV Magic, Kwaku Bonsam TV, Perfect TV, Channel 45, TV Universe and Time TV.

A statement released by the NCA on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, said these channels have breached Electronic Communications Act.

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) has embarked on an exercise to shut down 49 Television (TV) stations for operating without Authorisations.

“This forms part of a continuous monitoring exercise conducted on various Satellite Free-to-Air Television platforms using the Broadcast Monitoring System (BMS) and the Radio Spectrum Monitoring System (RSMS). The monitoring revealed that some channels were operating without valid Authorisations, contrary to Section 2(4) of the Electronic Communications Act 775 of 2008.”

It added: “As a result, forty-nine (49) channels have been identified to be operating without valid Authorisations from the Authority and is being shut down accordingly.”

Below are the 49 channels that will be shut down by the NCA:

