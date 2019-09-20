David Adakurugu, who was recently voted to represent the party as the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) died in the morning of Friday, 20 September 2019 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The cause of his death is not known but under investigations.

According to reports, Adakurugu was returning home from Accra to the Upper East Region but stopped at the Tamale Teaching Hospital on Thursday for a checkup after feeling uneasiness.

He was examined and admitted at the hospital but passed on the next day.

The remains has been deposited at the Hospital's morgue.