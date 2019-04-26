Reports indicate that he was attacked by a group of armed men believed to be members of the Hawks in his home at Kenyasi-Abirem.

It is believed that this attack serves as a reprisal for Suleman's involvement in the killing of a party member at NDC's party headquarters in Kumasi back in February.

Suleman Hussein, also known as Akon, was declared wanted by police for his involvement in the shooting incident which claimed the life of 34-year old Abdul Wasiu Iddris.

Narrating the incident, sister of the victim, Samira Hussein said the youth numbering about 20 broke into his brother’s room and stabbed him multiple times with knives.

She said she didn’t know her brother was also around and was surprised when her brother was actually found in her room.

“They took a brick and they broke the door and they entered, and my brother was sitting his sofa. One of the guys just stabbed him on his thigh with the knife. He stabbed him too deeply. One of the too use scissors to stab him at his back.”

The victim is currently at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after sustaining multiple stab wounds.