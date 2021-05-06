Next time you won't carry cement bag on your head to build national cathedral - A Plus jabs Captain Smart

That notwithstanding, he made his donation in a form of GH¢ 3,000 cash, an equivalent of 100 bags of cement.

Captain Smart's donation follows a pledge he made after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced to construct a National Cathedral.

After the donation, some social media users questioned why a presenter of his calibre decided to pioneer an agenda that Ghanaians feel shouldn't be a priority since Christianity is not the only religious sect in the country.

Captain Smart taken off-air

Earlier, Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni revealed that Captain Smart of Angel Broadcasting Network has been taken off the air, following pressure from some high-ranking government officials.

These high-profile members of the government believe he is overly criticising the government.

It has been detailed how these high-ranking members allegedly worked in taking Captain Smart off, following his commentaries on national affairs that did not go well with them.

The revelation was first made known by the President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, and has subsequently been confirmed by Manasseh Azure, who claims he has made contacts with "insiders" at Angel FM.

A Plus reacting to the news said the next time, Captain Smart won't go and carry cement bag to give to the government to construct National Cathedral.

In a Facebook post, he said: "It's good. Next time he won't carry a bag of cement to them to build a cathedral."