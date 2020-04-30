Courses in Programming for Beginners, Graphic Design, Blockchain & Crypto, and Databases are available on the website (https://niitghana.com/jobfactory/). Several industry experts designed these courses that allow students to learn at a comfortable pace from any device, anywhere in Ghana. Each course has a mix of tests, quizzes, exams and practicals.

“JobFactory provides an interesting experience for students and professionals to continue learning and upgrade skills even if they are unable to step out of their homes,” NIIT Ghana director Sujith Jayaprakash said in an exclusive interview.

Additionally, these programmes offer a hybrid model for learning as students have the option of attending the practicals online or in person at NIIT centres.

NIIT Ghana offers E-learning, launches ‘JobFactory’ for top IT skills

Mr Jayaprakash added that the program is designed to give aspiring technologists an introduction to many different avenues in this sector, allowing them to explore where their interests, talents and passions are, giving them direction on which avenue to pursue further training or a full-time career.

There are some basic requirements for enrolling into any JobFactory programme. Applicants should be able to browse the internet, search on Google, use MS Word & MS Excel, use WhatsApp, send an email and type at least 30 words per minute.

Each course is in four well-crafted modules. These programmes train students with tangible skills that they can use to develop technology immediately and be able to talk through a job interview.

JobFactory accepts payments on MTN MobileMoney, Airtel Money, Vodafone Cash, Visa and Slidepay. Students who pay for three modules using such digital payment options get the fourth module for free.

Programming for Beginners is an introductory course in latest programming skills, such as Python, which is a popular, easy-to-use language for web development and data science. Anyone aspiring to become a programmer or data science expert, this course will help them power start their dream career.

Graphic Designing students of JobFactory will learn how to design creatively using CorelDraw. Brands are emphasising on more robust visual communication (online and offline), and talented graphic designers are needed to create that perfect logo, website, card or banner that can stand out in a crowd.

According to popular job website Indeed.com, between 2015 and 2019, the share of cryptocurrency jobs per million grew by 1,457%. There is a shortage of qualified Blockchain & Crypto workers, and those who do have the skills remain in high demand. Many experts believe that these two technologies carry the potential to combat inflation and provide an alternative to traditional and defective financial systems.

The Blockchain and Crypto BootCamp programme offered at NIIT Ghana’s JobFactory aspires to meet this demand for a qualified workforce. Students learn how the blockchain is changing the world, regulations around cryptocurrencies and how to accept payment in Bitcoin.

In the Databases programme, students learn how to build a database for small business and the SQL programming language. All the four short programmes offered by the NIIT Ghana’s JobFactory are priced at GHC 250 and need a minimum of 12 hours of study.