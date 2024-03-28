No baby has died at Tema General Hospital because of ‘dumsor’ – Management

The Hospital in a statement clarified that it was a brief generator trip-off.

The medical director at the facility, Dr. Richard Anthony, confirmed that the incident indeed happened at the hospital on Tuesday, March 26, when “the power from the national grid was interrupted and the Facility was relying on its power plant.”

Below is the full statement.

Re: Situational Report on Lights out at Tema General Hospital

The Tema General Hospital’s attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media which is reported to have occurred at the Facility.

Sarkodie speaks on Dumsor threatening lives of babies at Tema General Hospital Pulse Ghana

The facts are as follows:

1. The incident happened on Tuesday, 26th March, 2024 when the power from the national grid was interrupted and the Facility was relying on its power plant.

2. The dedicated generator set to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) tripped off for a short period and the hospital’s electricians worked to restore power to the Unit until the national grid was restored.

3. It must be emphasized that power was restored within two hours by the electricians at the Facility.

4. It is worth noting that no lives were lost as a result of this power outage.