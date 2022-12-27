No doom prophecy will be tolerated – Police reminds pastors ahead of end-of-year services

“As the year 2022 draws to a close, we wish to once again entreat the general public, especially faith-based groups to ensure continuous compliance with the law as it relates to the communication of prophecies.

“Let us continue to remember that whereas we have the right to practise our faith in religion, freedom of worship and speech, this right must not be exercised in violation of the rights of others and the public interest.

“As part of sustaining the gains made so far, the Police Service has adopted 27th December of each year as the Prophecy Communication Compliance Day. This day is being set aside to remind all of us, to practice our faith within the confines of the law to ensure a safe, secure environment, free of anxiety generated from predictions of impending harm, danger, or death.

“We wish to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year,” the statement read in part.

The statement went further to commend religious organisations and leaders for complying with the law over the past year that the Police Service intensified its enforcement.

It added that going forward, the service has adopted December 27 of every year as a day for reminders against the violation of the law that frowns on illegal communications.

Last year, the police service warned that it would arrest and prosecute any pastor who engaged in doom prophecy publicly, as the worrying trend that had been the order of the day over the years was gradually becoming an annual status quo, where some pastors even accused others of plagiarising their prophecies.