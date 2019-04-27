The Deputy Minister of Energy in charge of Petroleum, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, who made the accusation, said the companies were supposed to drill 14 oil wells but none has been drilled so far.

He also noted that the companies were expected to invest $890 million but only $90 has so far been committed into the projects.

The minister was responding to questions at a press briefing yesterday on the controversy surrounding the Aker Energy deal, which policy think tank IMANI Africa says Ghana could lose $30 billion due to flaws in the contract.

He said: "This is where I question our opponents (NDC). None of the contracts they have signed has led to a discovery.

"All the contracts that have led to the discovery of oil in Ghana were signed were those signed under President J.A Kufuor.

"Those that they signed, between 2013 and 2016, 13 contracts were signed by them (NDC), the highest number of contracts ever signed under any government of Ghana."

He continued: "These contracts under those 13 PAs, were supposed to have drilled wells, 14 wells. And they were supposed to spend $890 million.

"As I speak to you, not a single well has been drilled."