North East Region: Bawumia refurbishes 2 health facilities

Emmanuel Tornyi

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has refurbished two health facilities in the West Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region.

The refurbished health centre is to improve healthcare services in the area.

The two facilities — Walewale Government Hospital and Wulugu Health Centre — have already become operational, having now been given a major facelift to create a conducive atmosphere for healthcare delivery.

The hospitals have been in a poor state until Dr. Bawumia refurbished them.

They had been in a deplorable state for the past years, and parts of the walls of the facilities had developed cracks, posing a danger to the staff and patients.

The Chief Executive of the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly, Issahaku Aremeyaw Somo, said the gesture, solely funded by Dr. Bawumia, was to help improve the quality of healthcare delivery in the region.

He said "The Vice-President is very committed to improving healthcare delivery in the region; that is why he decided to undertake such an intervention.

"The facilities have never witnessed such major facelifts since they were established years ago."

The residents of Yizesi in the Mamprugu Moaduri District of the North East Region have appealed to Dr. Bawumia and the government to support the health centre in the community with other wards to add to the already existing two wards at the facility.

