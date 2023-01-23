North East Region: Bawumia refurbishes 2 health facilities

The two facilities — Walewale Government Hospital and Wulugu Health Centre — have already become operational, having now been given a major facelift to create a conducive atmosphere for healthcare delivery.

The hospitals have been in a poor state until Dr. Bawumia refurbished them.

They had been in a deplorable state for the past years, and parts of the walls of the facilities had developed cracks, posing a danger to the staff and patients.

The Chief Executive of the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly, Issahaku Aremeyaw Somo, said the gesture, solely funded by Dr. Bawumia, was to help improve the quality of healthcare delivery in the region.

He said "The Vice-President is very committed to improving healthcare delivery in the region; that is why he decided to undertake such an intervention.

"The facilities have never witnessed such major facelifts since they were established years ago."