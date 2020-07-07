The party said Mahama’s choice of running mate shows he doesn’t take Ghanaians seriously.

Mahama officially outdoored the former Education Minister on Monday, making her the first vice presidential candidate of a major political party in Ghana.

While many have praised the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for taking such a step, the NPP appears unenthused.

Prof Jane Nana Opoku Agyemang, Minister of Education

At a press conference, the NPP’s Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa said the NDC has a “problem”.

He further suggested that Prof Opoku-Agyemang was no match for vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“We only conclude that the choice of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman by Mr John Dramani Mahama is a clear indication that he does not take the Ghanaian electorate seriously,” Buaben Asamoah said.

Yaw Bbuabeng Asamoa speaking at NPP press conference

“But then as our own Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has famously said, it does not matter who the running mate is, if the main man himself is indecisive and incompetent, we still have a problem. It is our view that after having looked so long and wide, the NDC still has a problem.”

Both the NPP and NDC have now outdoored their teams ahead of what is expected to be a keenly contested polls on December 7, 2020.