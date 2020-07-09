The school, which is located in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region, is currently awaiting the results of the suspected cases.

The Kwahu South Director of Education, Ofosu Kwakye, also confirmed that all the suspected persons have been put under isolation.

READ ALSO: NAGRAT in “state of fear” after teacher tests positive for COVID-19

“They have been isolated from the rest of the students and their samples have been taken [as of Tuesday]. All the samples were sent to Accra for confirmation.

“We are waiting for the lab result to come so we know the situation,” Mr. Kwakye said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

He added that school authorities have initiated enhanced measures to ensure the safety of the other students in the school.

This is the latest in a series of COVID-19 scares in the various educational institutions in recent weeks.

The Accra Technical University was the first to record a case, after a National Service Personnel contracted the virus.

On Tuesday, the Ghana Education Service also disclosed that six students, as well as a teacher and a spouse, at the Accra Girls SHS have tested positive for COVID-19.