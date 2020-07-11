This was confirmed by the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.

In a letter to the Tema East MP, Dr. Kuma Aboagye said he has obtained two consecutive negative laboratory test results for COVID-19.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ghana’s death toll rises to 135 after six more persons die

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah

“For this reason you are deemed to have recovered from Covid-19 infection and so can return to work,” the GHS noted.

Mr. Ahenkorah came under fire last week after it emerged that he visited a registration center despite testing positive for COVID-19.

He later admitted that his doctor had told him to self-isolate but he had to visit a registration center to resolve some issues that had come up.

Having been widely criticised for his irresponsible actions, the Tema West MP tendered in his resignation this as deputy Minister of Trade.

However, he has now successfully recovered from the respiratory disease after testing negative twice after taking COVID-19 tests.

Read the GHS’ letter to Mr. Ahenkorah below: