In addition to that, the winner will also grab an Excellence Award of GH¢40,000 from Absa Bank.
#NSMQ2021: Winner to be awarded GH¢80,000
The winner of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) will be awarded a grand prize of GH¢80,000.
The Managing Director of Primetime Limited, Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare has revealed that there are lots of prizes to be won by the schools contesting in the grand finale.
According to her, "GH¢80,000 total going to the first place school. GH¢40,000 to the school, GH¢20,000 to the students, and GH¢20,000 to the teachers. It's an annual affair for the school and the team that wins it."
The first runner-up is set to take home "GH¢30,000 to the school, GH¢17,000 to the team of students, and GH¢17,000 to the teachers. So that's GH¢64,000 total."
The third school, she said will receive "GH¢50,000. GH¢20,000 to the school, GH¢15,000 to the students, and GH¢15,000 to the teachers."
She added: "We have Absa Bank giving us the Excellence Awards, which is sort of like a compliment to the main one, which is GH¢40,000 to the winning team. So it goes to the team. GH¢20,000 to the teachers, GH¢20,000 students.
"And then GH¢30,000 to the second place school which is GH¢15,000 to the teachers, and GH¢15,000 to students. And then GH¢20,000 to the third-place team, to be shared Gh¢10,000 to the students, GH¢10,000 to the teachers."
Keta Secondary Technical School (Ketasco) qualified to the finals of the NSMQ for the first time in the history of the competition.
They will lock horns with the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC) and four-time champions Prempeh College in the grand finale.
