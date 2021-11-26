NSMQ2021: Winner to be awarded GH¢80,000

The Managing Director of Primetime Limited, Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare has revealed that there are lots of prizes to be won by the schools contesting in the grand finale.

According to her, "GH¢80,000 total going to the first place school. GH¢40,000 to the school, GH¢20,000 to the students, and GH¢20,000 to the teachers. It's an annual affair for the school and the team that wins it."

The first runner-up is set to take home "GH¢30,000 to the school, GH¢17,000 to the team of students, and GH¢17,000 to the teachers. So that's GH¢64,000 total."

The third school, she said will receive "GH¢50,000. GH¢20,000 to the school, GH¢15,000 to the students, and GH¢15,000 to the teachers."

She added: "We have Absa Bank giving us the Excellence Awards, which is sort of like a compliment to the main one, which is GH¢40,000 to the winning team. So it goes to the team. GH¢20,000 to the teachers, GH¢20,000 students.

"And then GH¢30,000 to the second place school which is GH¢15,000 to the teachers, and GH¢15,000 to students. And then GH¢20,000 to the third-place team, to be shared Gh¢10,000 to the students, GH¢10,000 to the teachers."

Keta Secondary Technical School (Ketasco) qualified to the finals of the NSMQ for the first time in the history of the competition.

