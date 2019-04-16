The suspect, Charles Elton Nana Amoah, is said to have defrauded 77 customers to the tune of GH¢112,650.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all three counts of stealing, defrauding by false pretences and falsification of documents.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector James Obeng, told the court that the complainant was the Branch Manager of the Asante Mampong GCB, while the accused was a National Service personnel attached to the GCB bank.

According to him, the accused is responsible for assisting customers, who want to open new accounts and took advantage of his schedule and at different dates and time and stole the said amounts belonging to the customers.

He said a customer of the bank went to the bank to withdraw an amount of GH¢1,900 out of GH¢3,000, which she had lodged in her accounts and she became alarmed when she was told that there was no money in her savings account.

The customer subsequently reported the matter to the branch Manager.

The Police Chief Inspector added that the national service personnel upon sensing danger quickly sent GH¢1,900 to the customer, through her mobile money wallet after he did not report to work and contacted by the Manager.

He said the Manager then became suspicious and perused the value books handled by the accused and noticed the fraud which he later ordered for the arrest of Charles Elton Nana Amoah.

The court was presided over by Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo and the suspect would reappear on April 25, 2019.