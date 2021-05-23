RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Officer arrested for stealing computer at Police Headquarters

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

A Police officer has been apprehended for allegedly stealing computer accessories at the Police Headquarters in Sunyani.

Officer arrested for stealing computer at Police Headquarters
Officer arrested for stealing computer at Police Headquarters Pulse Ghana

The suspect, identified as Corporal Tanye Christopher, is said to have stolen a computer monitor and a system unit.

Recommended articles

Christopher is reported to have absented himself from work from 9th to 15th May 2021 following the incident.

However, he was exposed by a colleague, Sergent Daniel Nketia, who saw the computer accessories in his home after paying him a visit.

Sergent Nketia is said to have spotted the Samsung monitor and Zebra system unit with inscriptions of the Ghana Police Service boldly written on them.

He subsequently reported his colleague to the District Commander, after which a team of investigators were dispatched to the house of the suspect.

Adom News reports that having been arrested, Christopher admitted to stealing the items and returned them to the Police headquarters.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how Citi FM’s CEO surprised Bernard Avle with a car on his 40th birthday

Bernard Avle and Sammens

VIDEO: Thieves caught attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Thieves caught allegedly attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Lighthouse pastor who's against ‘disloyalty’ in church was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

Lighthouse pastor standing against ‘disloyalty’ was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

Gloria Assan gets 5 bedroom house, 3 cars and GH100K from Eugene Arhin as divorce settlement

Eugene Arhin and ex-wife Gloria Assan