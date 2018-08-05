Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Okyehene palace expansion to affect 500 homes


Ofori Panin Fie Okyehene palace expansion to affect 500 homes

At least some estimated 500 houses close to the palace will be demolished in the planned expansion, which will twice the size of the Manhyia Palace.

  • Published:
play

A plan expansion of the Ofori Panin Fie, the Palace of Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin II, is said to be causing anxiety among hundreds of residents living close to the palace.

At least some estimated 500 houses close to the palace will be demolished in the planned expansion, which will twice the size of the Manhyia Palace.

READ MORE: Okyehene: It is “crazy” for BNI to link me to galamsey

Multiple reports say the affected persons have been given a month notice.

According starrmonline.com, a close source at the Palace explained that, the affected persons are “squatters” because the land they occupy was earmarked for the Palace hundreds of years ago and there are legal documents to that effect.

Several attempts to evacuate the occupants over the years have not been successful because they are all “family members,” the website reported.

Meanwhile Classfmonline is also reporting that, Mr Daniel Aboagye, Convener of a group called Concerned Citizens of Okyeman, said the residents to be affected have lived in their homes near the palace for over 70 years, are in a state of anxiety as the August-end deadline approaches.

READ MORE: Okyehene roars over court injunction against inauguration of new assembly

He said the residents have petitioned the Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, who happens to a native of the area, to intervene, but to no avail.

He is reported to have said the Okyehene promised to build houses for the residents to be affected but that has not happened.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In B/A: Man kills blood brother with stick In B/A Man kills blood brother with stick
Ghana Cocoa Board: Opuni trial: Cocobod terminates contract of prosecution witness Ghana Cocoa Board Opuni trial: Cocobod terminates contract of prosecution witness
Education: Double track system will not run in all SHS- Akufo-Addo Education Double track system will not run in all SHS- Akufo-Addo
Greater Works: "We will be extravagant in worshipping God" - Otabil replies critics Greater Works "We will be extravagant in worshipping God" - Otabil replies critics
Financial Sector: Kwesi Pratt blames BOG, government for collapse of 5 banks Financial Sector Kwesi Pratt blames BOG, government for collapse of 5 banks
Murder Trial: Obengfo CEO struggling to meet bail conditions Murder Trial Obengfo CEO struggling to meet bail conditions

Recommended Videos

Mary Chiney-Hesse: First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in Mary Chiney-Hesse First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in
Rest In Peace Stacy: Ken Agyapong hugs crying daughter as Stacy Offei-Darko is buried Rest In Peace Stacy Ken Agyapong hugs crying daughter as Stacy Offei-Darko is buried
Free SHS: Free SHS may collapse in third year – Bagbin warns Free SHS Free SHS may collapse in third year – Bagbin warns



Top Articles

1 Murder Trial Obengfo CEO struggling to meet bail conditionsbullet
2 Crime Woman found with wee and Tramadol jailed 10 years in Tamalebullet
3 Financial Sector Kwesi Pratt blames BOG, government for collapse of...bullet
4 Police Assault Midland compensates woman assaulted by police with...bullet
5 Greater Works "We will be extravagant in worshipping God" -...bullet
6 Theft 17 oil smugglers arrestedbullet
7 Allegations Nkawkaw commercial drivers accuse MCE of extortionbullet
8 Shots Anas to get cancer soon - Kennedy Agyapong prophesiesbullet
9 Cyber Crime 12 ‘fraud boys’ arrested over GHc326m bank...bullet
10 Police Assault Midland saga: woman deserves more...bullet

Related Articles

Fare thee well Amissah-Arthur's widow writes emotional tribute to her late husband
Fare thee well God knows why my son had to go - Amissah-Arthur's mother
Tribute Amissah-Arthur's widow angry over insults used on husband by politicians
Rest in Peace Amissah-Arthur goes home as Mahama bids farewell
NPP Delegates Conference Adom FM's Captain Smart arrested and granted bail for wielding gun at NPP conference
Nursing Training Government suspends Nurse Assistant training programmes
Postponement Health Ministry suspends Nurse Assistant programmes
Supreme Court Judge Justice Atuguba retires after 44 years of service
Healthcare Gov't to receive 275 ambulances from Special Development Ministry
Appointments Nana Addo appoints new Supreme Court judges

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
5 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no washroombullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

Stop creating fear and panic - Christian Council to Owusu Bempah
Advise Stop creating fear and panic - Christian Council to Owusu Bempah
National Service NSS personnel to construct 10 boreholes in rural communities
Proffer Judgements Nana Addo charges judges to demonstrate honesty and integrity
Sexual Abuse 42-year-old teacher bailed after countless sex with 15-year-old JHS girl