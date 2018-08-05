Okyehene palace expansion to affect 500 homes

news

A plan expansion of the Ofori Panin Fie, the Palace of Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin II, is said to be causing anxiety among hundreds of residents living close to the palace.

At least some estimated 500 houses close to the palace will be demolished in the planned expansion, which will twice the size of the Manhyia Palace.

Multiple reports say the affected persons have been given a month notice.

According starrmonline.com, a close source at the Palace explained that, the affected persons are “squatters” because the land they occupy was earmarked for the Palace hundreds of years ago and there are legal documents to that effect.

Several attempts to evacuate the occupants over the years have not been successful because they are all “family members,” the website reported.

Meanwhile Classfmonline is also reporting that, Mr Daniel Aboagye, Convener of a group called Concerned Citizens of Okyeman, said the residents to be affected have lived in their homes near the palace for over 70 years, are in a state of anxiety as the August-end deadline approaches.

He said the residents have petitioned the Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, who happens to a native of the area, to intervene, but to no avail.

He is reported to have said the Okyehene promised to build houses for the residents to be affected but that has not happened.