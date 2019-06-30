In the video, the students are seen holding all sorts of drinks including the famous Kpoo Keke, CocaCola and others and mixing them in disposable cups, while others film the scene with their phones.

Madam Regina Coffie, Headmistress of the school described the incident as unfortunate and assured that culprits would be punished, the GNA reports.

According to her, the committee was tasked to identify the girls in the video for appropriate sanctions.

Madam Coffie suspected that the students could be those who finished writing their final West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination about three weeks ago and decided to make a video of themselves getting drunk, knowing very well it was against the code of conduct of the school, according to the report.