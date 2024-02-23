Oti Secondary Technical School students travel far to fetch water with yellow gallons

The only source of water is a stream located along a dusty road near the school.

Reports by the GNA stated that students carry yellow gallons busily roaming in town to be used for various activities.

Some students expressed their frustration and said "We have been experiencing a water crisis since school resumed and this is adversely affecting our academic activities.

"By the time we get to our classrooms, we are already tired, and we cannot even concentrate, so we sleep in class."

The students, however, appealed to the government, the Krachi East Municipal Assembly, and individuals to come to their aid to end the water crises.