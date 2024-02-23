ADVERTISEMENT
Oti Secondary Technical School students travel far to fetch water with yellow gallons

Emmanuel Tornyi

The quest to get access to potable water has compelled students of the Oti Secondary Technical School of the Oti region to roam nearby neighbourhoods in search of water during class hours.

The Oti SECTECH does not have a source of potable water for the entire student body for their drinking, cooking, cleaning, washing, and other activities.

The only source of water is a stream located along a dusty road near the school.

Reports by the GNA stated that students carry yellow gallons busily roaming in town to be used for various activities.

Some students expressed their frustration and said "We have been experiencing a water crisis since school resumed and this is adversely affecting our academic activities.

"By the time we get to our classrooms, we are already tired, and we cannot even concentrate, so we sleep in class."

The students, however, appealed to the government, the Krachi East Municipal Assembly, and individuals to come to their aid to end the water crises.

Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) assured students of his commitment to resolve the acute water crisis as soon as possible.

