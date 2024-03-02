Our internal policies bar discrimination - IMF

The contentious legislation has prompted criticism from various quarters, including the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer. However, the IMF has now entered the discourse, issuing a statement that emphasizes its internal policies against discrimination and a keen monitoring of the evolving situation in Ghana.

Despite Ghana's economic downturn and its pursuit of an IMF bailout, the recent passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation has introduced uncertainty regarding the disbursement of the anticipated third tranche. The first and second tranches had previously been credited to the Bank of Ghana's account.

In a statement shared with Bloomberg, the IMF affirmed its commitment to values of diversity and inclusion, stressing its internal policies that expressly prohibit discrimination based on personal characteristics, including gender, gender expression, and sexual orientation.

“Diversity and inclusion are values that the IMF embraces. Our internal policies prohibit discrimination based on personal characteristics, including but not limited to gender, gender expression, or sexual orientation. Like institutions, diverse and inclusive economies flourish.”