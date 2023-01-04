Over 21 million Ghanaians vaccinated against COVID-19 – Ghana Health Service

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said another round of mass vaccination will be carried out in January 2023, because several people have still not been vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said on Citi News that "We have done over 21 million now, by 2nd week of January 2023, we will do another campaign. In the last campaign we did in December 2022, we got about 1.5 million or so vaccination, so we continue to escalate, and we will also put out the new numbers on our website to see where we are. We still don’t have enough people fully vaccinated."

However, authorities will toughen entry restrictions from January 6, 2023, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China.

All air travelers arriving from China will now be required to present a negative PCR COVID test result not older than 48 hours before departure, and undergo another test on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) at no cost.