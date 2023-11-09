P K Amoabeng scholars program inaugurated to forge transformational African leaders

At the inaugural event, former Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Sophia Akuffo, delivered a compelling keynote address. She challenged the young scholars to aspire to greater heights with excellence, emphasizing the importance of shared vision among leaders. Lady Akuffo pointed out that inclusive visions enable leaders to tap into collective wisdom, fostering development that benefits all.

Lady Akuffo cautioned against individualism, urging the scholars to embrace teamwork, as shared ideas contribute to the larger group's progress. Describing the beneficiaries as "special future leaders," she emphasized the need for exceptionalism, integrity, and a commitment to positive impact.

Encouraging the scholars to surpass the achievements of PK Amoabeng himself, Lady Akuffo envisioned a future where these individuals, equipped with clear goals, would make indelible impacts on society. She underscored the importance of good governance and transparency in nurturing transformative leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The architect of the PK Amoabeng Scholars Program, Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng, drew on his life experiences, especially with the UT Bank, expressing confidence in his ability to cultivate the thought leaders Africa needs for its transformational agenda. He highlighted the program's objective to grow leaders with a unique mindset, deep understanding of the African continent, and a profound commitment to serving others.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, the 20 scholars pledged to leverage this transformative experience. Selected through a rigorous process from 1,500 applications, the scholars will undergo military training, mentorship sessions, and various courses over the one-year program.

The organizers emphasized that the PK Amoabeng Scholars Program will be an annual initiative held in cohorts, creating a network of interconnected and well-prepared servant leaders poised to make meaningful impacts in society.