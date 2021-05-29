Parents arrested for burying sickle cell child alive in Central Region

Speaking to Kasapa FM, an eyewitness, Yaw Boagyan said that he was asleep Friday night when he heard people talking in a distance so he hid in his window to observe what was happening.

According to him, he saw the parents of the child and the female pastor burying the live child in a dug whole.

The eyewitness said he rushed to confirm what he had seen when the suspects left only to see the child dead and covered up in the whole.

He said the parents when confronted said they believe the child was given to them by the river and so they were giving him back.

Pulse Ghana

According to reports, the child was buried near the stream the community relies on for water.