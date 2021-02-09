A notice from Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, said so far 17 MPs and 151 Parliamentary staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, he said, the Appointments Committee will be allowed to vet ministerial nominees while sittings are adjourned.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: US Embassy in Ghana postpones scheduled visa appointments

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

“Honorable members, having regard to the upsurge of the coronavirus infection in the house now reading 17 Members of Parliament and 151 staff and ancillary worker in precincts of Parliament and the fact that the appointments committee is yet to commence the consideration of His Excellency the President’s Ministerial nominees. I have in consultation with leadership decided that the sitting of the house be adjourned for three weeks,” a section of the Speaker’s notice said.

It added: “It is hoped that within this period of time of adjournment, the appointments committee will commence consideration and public hearing of the President’s nominee for ministerial appointments by the end of the three weeks the Appointments Committee will have submitted it report on the referral for the consideration of the house.”

The Speaker had earlier intended to allow Parliament to sit twice a week after some legislators and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the surge in COVID-19 infections among legislators and parliamentary staff was led to the three-week suspension of sittings.

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Currently, the country has recorded 6,938 active cases while 482 persons have died in the process, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.