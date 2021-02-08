This is to curb the spread of the virus following the spike in Coronavirus cases in the country.

A notice shared on the Embassy’s Twitter page on Monday, February 8, 2021, said, any inconvenience caused to visa applicants is deeply regretted.

“The ongoing pandemic and current conditions in Ghana have compelled the postponement of some scheduled visa appointments,” the notice reads.

“U.S. Embassy Accra regrets the difficulties that the change in appointment date brings, and we understand the hardship that these actions have for those hoping to travel soon to the United States.”

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed that only 42% of Ghanaians wear face masks properly.

The survey was conducted in lorry parks and other public places in the Greater Accra Region on January 29, 2021.

Giving further details, the Director-General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said 36% of the respondents had face masks but were not wearing them properly.

He noted that the remaining 22% of the respondents were found not in face masks at all.

“We did one on 29th January 2021. We did assess the mandatory wearing of masks in the Greater Accra Region which is the epicentre of Ghana,” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“The good news is that, about 42% of people are now wearing masks appropriately, 22% were not wearing masks at all and 36% were not wearing it correctly.

“So if I add, we are looking at almost 80% having the intention to wear and that is a good sign. So we are seeing an upsurge in the use of face masks, and we hope that it will continue.”

Currently, Ghana has recorded 6,411 active cases while 464 persons have died in the process, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.