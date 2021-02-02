According to the Director General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, the cases are evenly spread across the regions.

Addressing journalists at a press conference held in Accra, the health practitioner said, “We still have limited outbreak of COVID-19 cases in schools across the country. We’ve had some cases in Upper West, Western, and Greater Accra. Greater Accra has cumulatively reported about 20 cases in a couple of schools and the contact tracing and isolation are currently ongoing.”

He noted that students affected with the virus are currently in isolation and contact tracing is ongoing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 numbers

772 new cases were contracted on January 30, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 67,782 with 424 deaths.