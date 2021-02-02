According to the Ghana Health Service, the 772 new cases were contracted on January 30, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 67,782 with 424 deaths.

The active cases are currently 5,515 with 61,843 recoveries and discharge.

COVID-19 numbers

READ MORE: Ghana's COVID-19 cases hit 50,123 with 105 new infections

Here's the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 39,742

Ashanti Region - 12,444

Western Region - 3,563

Eastern Region - 2,880

Central Region - 2,321

Volta Region - 988

Bono East Region - 814

Northern Region - 716

Upper East Region - 713

Western North Region - 712

Bono Region - 667

Ahafo Region - 548

Oti Region - 246

Upper West Region - 211

Savannah Region - 63

North East Region - 25