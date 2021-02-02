According to the Ghana Health Service, the 772 new cases were contracted on January 30, 2021.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 67,782 with 424 deaths.
The active cases are currently 5,515 with 61,843 recoveries and discharge.
Here's the regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 39,742
Ashanti Region - 12,444
Western Region - 3,563
Eastern Region - 2,880
Central Region - 2,321
Volta Region - 988
Bono East Region - 814
Northern Region - 716
Upper East Region - 713
Western North Region - 712
Bono Region - 667
Ahafo Region - 548
Oti Region - 246
Upper West Region - 211
Savannah Region - 63
North East Region - 25