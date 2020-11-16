A total of 48,328 patients recovered and discharged from the hospital and the total death toll increased to 322.
The number of actives cases stands at 1473.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 26,850
Ashanti Region - 11,062
Western Region - 3,010
Eastern Region - 2,473
Central Region - 1,940
Bono East Region - 785
Volta Region - 685
Western North Region - 657
Bono Region - 619
Northern Region - 551
Ahafo Region - 528
Upper East Region - 359
Oti Region - 243
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19