A total of 48,328 patients recovered and discharged from the hospital and the total death toll increased to 322.

The number of actives cases stands at 1473.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 26,850

Ashanti Region - 11,062

Western Region - 3,010

Eastern Region - 2,473

Central Region - 1,940

Bono East Region - 785

Volta Region - 685

Western North Region - 657

Bono Region - 619

Northern Region - 551

Ahafo Region - 528

Upper East Region - 359

Oti Region - 243

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19