Last week, an ambulance unit transporting a pregnant woman was attacked by armed robbers at Asesseso in the Eastern Region.

The robbers shot the driver of the ambulance, identified as Abraham Tetteh, who later died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

In light of the sad incident, the CEO of the Ghana Ambulance Service, Prof. Ahmed Zakaria, wants ambulances to be given security escorts.

Abraham Tetteh, the ambulance driver who was shot dead

He said most paramedics are unlikely to agree to travel in the night if they are not provided with security.

“In the absence of that [security for ambulances], it will be difficult to get the paramedic to agree to travel in the night especially in those places that are very notorious for armed robbery,” Prof. Zakaria told Accra-based Citi FM.

According to him, talks are ongoing with the National Labour Commission to offer support to paramedics who suffer misfortunes in line of duty.

“This will be an opportunity to establish a fund and also advocate for similar packages for them because with the kind of job they do, having life insurance won’t be outside the norm,” he added.