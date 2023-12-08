Parliament will pass anti-gay bill before recess — Bagbin vows

He said the bill is being frustrated by members of the Majority in Parliament.

He alleged that some Majority MPs have been influenced by persons with an interest in the promotion of LGBT activities in the country, thereby frustrating the process.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, Samuel George said the proponents will not entertain attempts by the Majority caucus to undermine the bill.

Alab Bagbin adding his voice to the LGBTQI bill expressed confidence that it would be approved before the House adjourns for the Christmas and New Year break.

He emphasized the collective expectation to address the legislation promptly, underscoring potential consequences for members' political careers if it is not enacted before the recess.

"I know that nobody in this House is opposed to the bill and I know the bill will see the light of day before we rise because the people of Ghana are expecting us to pass the bill before we go on recess. Failure to do so will have serious consequences on members as they want to advance in their political careers," he said.

Ghana does not have specific legislation that protects the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals. Same-sex sexual activity is criminalized in Ghana under Section 104(1)(b) of the Criminal Offences Act of 1960.

This law stipulates that "unnatural carnal knowledge" is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years.

Advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights has faced opposition from various religious, cultural, and political groups.