In a report on how the food items were intercepted, the Daily Guide reported that the food items were loaded onto the school’s pickup truck on Friday, January 10, 2020, destined for the auditor’s house in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital were intercepted by the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Rev. Johnson Avuletey.

Rev Avuletey alleged that the move was part of calculated attempts to sabotage the Free Senior High School programme.

Peki SHS allegedly bribes auditor with students' food

He said, “several complaints have come and so, we put together a team because, the school heads and matrons have been making alot of complaints, yet they are sabotaging the system.”

He said auditors were at Peki SHS on Friday but was not sure if they found some infractions of the law but wondered why the school would extend such gesture to the auditor if everything was really in order.

Peki SHS allegedly bribes auditor with students' food

The items, according to the newspaper, estimated to cost thousands of Ghana cedis include, two gallons of oil (25 litres each), bags of rice, bags of maize, cartons of milk, packs of tom brown, packs of tomatoe paste and even the school’s branded exercise books among others, according to the report.