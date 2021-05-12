Photos: Church of Pentecost Commissions Ejura Camp Prisons; hands over project to gov't

Pulse Ghana

Speaking at the event which took place on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the Chairman of the church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, said the construction of the facility was inspired by the “Possessing the Nations” agenda of the church. He explained that three similar prisons facilities at various stages of completion are under construction at Nsawam, Obuasi, and Damango, all funded by the church in its zeal to partner government to decongest the nation’s prisons facilities and to equip inmates with skills to better integrate them into society after serving their jail terms.

“As part of the church’s Vision 2023 and in line with the global conviction, that every country’s prison’s system should move from being punitive (retribution) to being corrective (reformation), we planned to support the Ghana Prisons Service in carrying out its mandate of primarily reforming our convicted brothers and sisters who have to find themselves there for one reason or the other.

Pulse Ghana

“At the time of crafting the vision 2023 for the church in 2018, the Ghana Prisons Service was experiencing acute overcrowding in their holding facilities across the country. Available statistics then, suggested an inmates’ population of 14,855 for an authorized maximum capacity of 9,875 prisoners which was over 50% beyond the normal capacity. As of April ending 2021, there was a total of 13,081 prisoners occupying facilities that could cater for a maximum of 9,945 inmates.

According to Apostle Eric Nyamekye, one key scripture that has spurred the church on in constructing and completing the facility even though the church has a fair share of infrastructural deficits and challenges by way of church buildings and mission houses has been Hebrews 13:3 which has been inscribed at certain locations in the edifice which reads, “Continue to remember those in prison as if you were together with them in prison, and those who are mistreated as if you yourselves were suffering.”

Pulse Ghana

The Chairman also recounted the numerous interventions that the church has provided such as the construction of police stations, provision of mechanized boreholes in rural communities, community clinics, the Environmental Care Campaign to clean Ghana, skill and livelihood training for its members, among others in the past two years as part of its vision to transform lives and society.