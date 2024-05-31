Police arrest 1 suspect in Tamale for possession of firearms and ammunition

In a related development, the Ghana Police Service has intensified its efforts to solve the recent double murder case in Maame Krobo, a town near Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region. The brutal killings have shocked the community, prompting the dispatch of a Specialised Investigative Team from Police Headquarters to support the ongoing investigation by the Eastern North Regional Police Command.

This elite team, comprising crime scene experts, homicide investigators, and undercover officers, is dedicated to uncovering the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths. The deployment of such a specialised unit highlights the gravity with which the police are treating this case.

"Police are in regular contact with the family of the victims and are working closely with community leaders to find an acceptable and quick solution to this tragic situation," the Police said in a statement on Thursday, May 30. They have also called for calm within the community and urged residents to cooperate with law enforcement to restore peace and security.

The police expressed confidence that the perpetrators of this heinous crime would be apprehended and brought to justice. The bodies of the deceased, believed to be two young men, were discovered by local farmers in a remote area on the outskirts of Maame Krobo. Reports indicate that the victims had been brutally murdered, with their heads severed from their bodies.