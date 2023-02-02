The suspects are – Prince Opuni, Kwabena Kyei Barfour, Jeffrey Dwomoh alias Jeff, Clifford Opoku alias Spider, Samuel Adom, William Ansah, Bernard Adu Gyamfi, Anthony Tawiah alias Wizzy, Andrew Kwame Owusu, Musah Sulley, Yaw Acheampong, Charles Lotherford.
Police arrest 12 suspected criminals for carjacking and murder
The Police have arrested 12 members of an organised crime syndicate for their involvement in a series of carjacking and robbery incidents.
The Police in a statement issued on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, said the suspects operate with guns, attack their victims and take over their cars which they then sell to others.
The Police have arrested twelve people who are members of an organized crime syndicate involved in a series of carjacking, robbery, and murder incidents across three regions of the country, it said.
The arrests follow a sustained, intelligence-led operation by a special Police team that mounted surveillance on the activities of the gang between July 2022 and January 2023 in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Eastern regions.
